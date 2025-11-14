Europeche calls for fisheries to be fully integrated in EU trade policy

Protecting the EU market from catches originated from unilateral overfishing of shared stocks

Europêche denounced the unilateral quota increases by Norway, the Faroe Islands and Russia on key pelagic stocks, especially mackerel, herring and blue whiting, which have caused overfishing and a 70 per cent drop in mackerel catches for next year.

The organisation called on the European Commission to trigger the EU’s new regulation on unsustainable practices against these actions and to also tackle the import of Russian-caught cod transiting through Norway that arrive to our market tariff free.

Furthermore, Europêche believes that time has come to look into the possibility of amending the fisheries cooperation agreement with Norway in a way that ensures EU-fishers access to Norwegian waters even if quotas are not in place by the first of January. This approach should be considered within a broader context of EU-Norway trade and cooperation.

Preserving a strategic partnership and sustainable fisheries through agreement with Morocco

Europêche welcomes the new EU mandate to negotiate a fisheries agreement with Morocco, a strategic partner for sustainable, science-based fisheries management and food security.

For Europêche, it is fundamental that future fishing opportunities reflect the good performance and sustainability of stocks in recent years, particularly the pelagic fishery. The sector urges the commission to base future arrangements on scientific evidence and mutual economic benefit.