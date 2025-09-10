Europeche backs new tuna conservation measures in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Unfortunately, the EU's attempt to increase observer coverage — aimed in part at levelling the playing field with the Asian longline fleets, whose vessels continue to fall short of minimum coverage requirements — has once again met strong opposition, particularly from China and Japan. These countries have also refused to implement the shark fins policy, as the European fleet has been doing for 13 years.

"This session reflects years of effort from our fishermen to maintain tuna populations in optimal conditions and being able to have a sustainable way of life over time," said Julio Morón, Managing Director of AGAC and representative of Europêche during these meetings.

"Fishermen are the guardians of the sea and the ones who, with initiatives with the creation of this fund, show leadership and solutions for sustainable purse seine fisheries."