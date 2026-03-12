European fishing sector calls for urgent EU action as fuel prices surge

Europêche has called on the European Commission to adopt urgent measures to address the sharp rise in fuel prices that is placing severe pressure on fishing companies across the European Union.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, Europêche warned that many fleet segments are approaching a critical economic situation as soaring fuel prices dramatically increase operating costs.

In some cases, vessels are already operating at a loss, with fuel costs exceeding the revenues generated from the sale of fishery products.