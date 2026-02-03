European fishing, processing, aquaculture and trading sectors call for urgent corrective action on EU fisheries control regulation

European organisations representing the fishing, fish processing, aquaculture and trading sectors are calling on the European Commission to urgently correct and recalibrate the implementation of the EU Fisheries Control Regulation, including the CATCH IT system.

In line with the joint statement submitted by member states to the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, the sectors urge swift, targeted actions to address provisions that are proving unworkable in practice and that risk undermining safety at sea, legal certainty and the competitiveness of EU operators.

The progressive entry into force of the new control rules is creating disproportionate administrative and operational burdens that are not aligned with actual control needs and that undermine the principles of proportionality, efficiency and effectiveness.