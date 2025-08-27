European Commission proposes major cuts to fishing quotas for 2026

The European Commission has adopted its proposal for the 2026 fishing opportunities in the Baltic Sea, recommending significant decreases for several key commercial stocks due to what scientific advice indicates is a "dire situation" for a number of fisheries. The proposal is based on scientific assessment from the International Council on the Exploration of the Seas (ICES).

The commission proposes to decrease fishing of Bothnian herring by 62 per cent, herring in the Gulf of Riga by seventeen per cent, main basin salmon by 27 per cent, and plaice by three per cent. It also proposes setting catch limits for unavoidable by-catches only for western Baltic cod, eastern Baltic cod, and western Baltic herring, with proposed reductions of 84 per cent, 63 per cent, and 50 per cent, respectively.