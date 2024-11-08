European Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2025 in Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak

The EC said the proposal is based on scientific advice and covers fish stocks managed solely by the EU in those sea basins.

Following the available scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), the commission is proposing catch limits for eight stocks, in line with the objective of maximum sustainable yield (MSY), i.e. the maximum amount of fish that fishers can take out of the sea without compromising the regeneration and future productivity of the stock.