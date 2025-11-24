European Commission issues guidance to improve transparency in fishing quota allocation

The European Commission has published a communication and an accompanying vade mecum encouraging member states to enhance transparency and "good governance" when allocating fishing opportunities.
The guidance focuses on the application of Articles 16 and 17 of Regulation (EU) number 1380/2013 on the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), urging national authorities to use objective criteria that include environmental, social, and economic factors.
According to the commission, allocating fishing opportunities in a transparent manner ensures equal treatment of fishers and promotes sustainable resource use. The document highlights a degree of inertia in current allocation methods, noting that the most frequently applied criterion remains historical catch levels.
The commission observed that this approach may not adequately address emerging challenges or sufficiently support small-scale coastal fishers, who represent nearly 75 per cent of all fishing vessels registered in the EU.
The guidance invites member states to review their systems to foster sustainable fishing practices. It suggests providing incentives for vessels deploying selective fishing gear or using techniques with reduced environmental impact, such as lower energy consumption.
While member states retain the prerogative to determine their allocation models, the commission emphasised that these systems must align with the wider objectives of the CFP.
Article 16(6) of the CFP Regulation requires member states to inform the commission of their allocation methods. However, the commission noted that current reporting varies widely in frequency and detail, making it difficult to monitor performance.
The vade mecum encourages member states to provide proactive information to stakeholders regarding the criteria used, their weighting, and the rationale behind allocation decisions.
The commission also addressed the need for flexibility, inviting member states to develop methods that allow for the timely reallocation of unused fishing opportunities. This measure aims to prevent the underutilisation of shared natural resources and avoid undermining the EU's position in international negotiations.