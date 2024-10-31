EU requests establishment of arbitration tribunal over UK sandeel fishing prohibition

In effect since March 26, 2024, the prohibition of the fishing of sandeel in the English waters of the North Sea and in all Scottish waters prevents EU vessels from operating this sustainable fishery.

The EU has questioned the compatibility of this prohibition with the TCA. For this reason, in April 2024, the EU requested consultations with the UK to find a mutually agreeable solution, formally initiating proceedings under the TCA dispute settlement mechanism. Consultations concluded without reaching such a mutually agreed solution, to which the EU remains open.