The European Commission expressed disappointment following a lack of progress in coastal states consultations regarding mackerel sharing arrangements on March 5 and March 6. Serving as the chair for the meeting, the EU aimed to establish a comprehensive framework to ensure the sustainable management of the fishery.

Breakthroughs were notably absent during the two-day session despite prior assurances of flexibility from several parties involved in the discussions. The commission stated it approached the negotiations with a view to, "facilitating an agreement, showing openness and flexibility."

For the past five years, the EU said it has advocated for responsible management of the stock in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The commission claimed it is the only party that has consistently highlighted the necessity of following scientific advice provided by ICES.