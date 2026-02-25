EU opens feedback on future fisheries and aquaculture framework

A call for evidence has been launched by the European Commission to gather feedback from experts and citizens regarding the “vision 2040” for the fisheries and aquaculture sector. This initiative will establish a 15-year strategic framework intended to address structural challenges and maintain competitiveness, according to the commission.

The commission stated that the fisheries and aquaculture industries are, "crucial for European food security and the livelihoods of coastal communities". Pressures currently facing these sectors include an ageing workforce.

The “vision 2040” plan aims to address these issues across the entire value chain, including aquatic food processing. It is expected to build on the European Ocean Pact and the Fishers of the Future study, the commission remarked.