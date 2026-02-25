EU opens feedback on future fisheries and aquaculture framework

A call for evidence has been launched by the European Commission to gather feedback from experts and citizens regarding the “vision 2040” for the fisheries and aquaculture sector. This initiative will establish a 15-year strategic framework intended to address structural challenges and maintain competitiveness, according to the commission.
The commission stated that the fisheries and aquaculture industries are, "crucial for European food security and the livelihoods of coastal communities". Pressures currently facing these sectors include an ageing workforce.
The “vision 2040” plan aims to address these issues across the entire value chain, including aquatic food processing. It is expected to build on the European Ocean Pact and the Fishers of the Future study, the commission remarked.
Four interconnected dimensions will be addressed by the framework, including aquatic food supply and demand. Workforce development and infrastructure financing will also be primary focuses of the strategy, according to the commission.
Simplification will be addressed by the commission to ensure that objectives are achieved in a cost-effective way. The call for evidence is scheduled to run until March 24, 2026.
Contributions are encouraged from a broad range of stakeholders, including fishing industry representatives and scientific institutions.
Feedback collected from the initiative will directly inform the development of the “vision 2040” framework. A structured dialogue is also being conducted with stakeholders regarding the conservation of marine biological resources.
These discussions involve achieving a level playing field and strengthening food security for the region. Digital and social factors will drive the transition in coastal communities, the commission noted.