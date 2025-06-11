EU Ocean Pact draws mixed response from European bottom fishing sector

The European Bottom Fishing Alliance (EBFA) has welcomed several aspects of the EU Ocean Pact but raised concerns over policy inconsistencies and potential threats to the viability of the EU fishing fleet.

In a statement, the EBFA supported the commission’s recognition of fisheries as a vital economic sector and agreed with the pact’s emphasis on reducing the EU’s 70 per cent dependency on seafood imports.

The group said this import reliance is a strategic vulnerability and called for stronger support for domestic seafood production, including bottom fishing, which accounts for 25 per cent of EU landings.