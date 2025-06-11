EU Ocean Pact draws mixed response from European bottom fishing sector
The European Bottom Fishing Alliance (EBFA) has welcomed several aspects of the EU Ocean Pact but raised concerns over policy inconsistencies and potential threats to the viability of the EU fishing fleet.
In a statement, the EBFA supported the commission’s recognition of fisheries as a vital economic sector and agreed with the pact’s emphasis on reducing the EU’s 70 per cent dependency on seafood imports.
The group said this import reliance is a strategic vulnerability and called for stronger support for domestic seafood production, including bottom fishing, which accounts for 25 per cent of EU landings.
The alliance endorsed the pact’s proposal for case-by-case implementation of marine protection measures, noting the importance of accounting for the unique ecological, social, and economic characteristics of each marine region.
However, the group warned that this approach contradicts the commission’s proposed phase-out of bottom fishing in marine protected areas (MPAs) by 2030, which is outlined in the pact's annex.
The EBFA said this policy contradiction adds uncertainty for the fishing sector. “Even if intended as aspirational, this approach directly conflicts with the proposed phase-out of bottom fishing in MPAs by 2030,” the group said in its statement.
While the Ocean Pact does not directly address fleet capacity, EBFA pointed to the ongoing reduction of the EU fleet and fishing workforce as cause for concern.
The group urged the commission to simplify policy frameworks, reduce bureaucracy, and introduce incentives to support seafood production and safeguard coastal livelihoods.
It stressed that ocean protection should be based on advanced scientific research and technological tools, which it said remain underdeveloped.
The group welcomed the commission’s ocean research and innovation strategy, including plans to build a unified EU ocean knowledge framework and promote collaboration across sectors.
It also backed the forthcoming revision of the marine strategy framework directive (MSFD), but criticised what it called inconsistencies in the commission’s approach. While the commission acknowledged gaps in scientific tools and modelling needed to achieve good environmental status (GES), EBFA said it was concerned that the same GES targets remain in place.
“Past missteps, such as the blanket designation of 10 per cent of the seabed as ‘reference areas’ free from all human activity, must not be repeated,” EBFA stated, adding that effective governance must balance conservation goals with the economic resilience of maritime communities.
“We support an ocean vision built on innovation, knowledge and balance. The Ocean Pact recognises many of the challenges we face—from the need for better science to the urgency of addressing Europe’s seafood dependency," said Iván López, Chair of the EBFA.
"What we need now is practical, region-specific implementation that reflects both ecological goals and the vital role of bottom fishing in ensuring food security and continued prosperity of coastal economies.
López added that "unsubstantiated restrictions", such as the phase-out of bottom trawling, threatens EU seafood production. "This clearly goes against the driving principle of the Ocean Pact: competitiveness.”