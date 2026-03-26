EU fishing sector: additional preferential access for Indonesian tuna will create uneven playing field

The draft EU–Indonesia agreement, which has just been published by the European Commission, provides preferential market access for tuna.

Fresh and frozen tuna fillets would be fully liberalised with zero per cent duty from entry into force and no quota, while processed tuna products are subject to tariff-rate quotas: 5,000 tonnes per year for tuna loins and 800 tonnes per year for cans, both duty-free within the quota only.

Preferential access is conditional on strict rules of origin, meaning that only tuna caught by Indonesian vessels, or by EU vessels and processed in Indonesia, can benefit.