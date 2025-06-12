EU court upholds bottom fishing ban, sparking industry backlash

According to the court, the commission was not required to assess the sensitivity of VMEs based on the type of fishing gear used, such as passive bottom gear including demersal longlines, nor was it obliged to evaluate the socio-economic impacts of the conservation measures on affected fisheries.

The decision has drawn criticism from the European Bottom Fishing Alliance (EBFA), which was among the organisations supporting the legal challenge.

In a statement, EBFA Chair Iván López said the closures had significantly affected longline fisheries, citing the case of Burela’s longline fleet, where catch volumes fell by over 30 per cent within 50 days of the closures taking effect.