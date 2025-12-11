EU approves 2026 fishing opportunities agreement with UK

The Council of the European Union has approved an agreement with the United Kingdom regarding fishing opportunities for 2026. The deal covers 95 total allowable catches (TACs) for stocks jointly managed under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).
The agreement secures fishing rights for EU vessels in the Atlantic and the North Sea. It is based on scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).
For stocks with zero catch advice, specific TACs for by-catches have been established to avoid "choke situations" that could prematurely close healthy fisheries.
Jacob Jensen, Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, stated, “The EU remains committed to sustainable cooperation, ensuring that our shared resources continue to be managed responsibly.”
The new quotas will apply from January 1, 2026. The figures will be incorporated into the broader political agreement on fishing opportunities expected to be reached during the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting on December 11 and 12.
Consultations for stocks with different scientific calendars, such as sandeel, sprat, and Norway pout, will take place later in 2026.