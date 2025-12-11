EU and Cook Islands sign seven-year fisheries partnership protocol

The European Union and the Cook Islands have signed a new protocol to their sustainable fisheries partnership agreement (SFPA), extending collaboration for a duration of seven years (2025–2032).
The agreement grants the EU fleet access to tuna stocks in the Pacific Ocean for a total of 40 fishing days per year.
The total financial contribution from the EU amounts to €3.22 million, or €460,000 annually. This includes €295,000 per year specifically dedicated to supporting the Cook Islands' sustainable fisheries management, control capabilities, and blue economy development.
Separately, EU shipowners will contribute €90,000 for fishing authorisations covering 10 fishing days.
Costas Kadis, EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, noted that the renewed protocol allows vessels to continue operating in "one of the healthiest tropical tuna stocks" while contributing to the development of the local fisheries sector.
The EU stated that the protocol provisionally applies as of December 9, 2025, pending final ratification by both parties.