EU adopts stricter rules on non-sustainable fishing by third countries

The Council of the European Union has formally adopted updated rules aimed at addressing non-sustainable fishing practices by non-EU countries in relation to stocks of common interest.
The council stated that the regulation seeks to safeguard the long-term sustainability of shared fish stocks, ensure fair competition for European fishers, and protect EU fishing interests.
The revised framework introduces clearer and more transparent criteria for identifying non-EU countries that allow non-sustainable fishing. This includes clarifying the concept of “failure to cooperate” and providing examples of non-cooperative behaviour.
Such actions could result in EU penalties, including import bans or restrictions on fish and fishery products.
The regulation also strengthens cooperation with non-EU countries, establishing continued dialogue both before and after any EU measures are taken.
Countries identified as potentially non-cooperative will now have 90 days to respond to a notification of the commission’s intention to take action.
The amended regulation will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the EU Official Journal.
The EU noted that an existing regulation already provides a framework for it to impose measures against non-EU countries that permit non-sustainable fishing practices. These measures may include restrictions on imports, as well as targeted actions against specific vessels or fleets.