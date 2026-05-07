Decade of EU fisheries policy shows mixed results for stocks

The European Commission has released an evaluation concerning the Common Fisheries Policy regulation between 2014 and 2024. This report indicated that while overfishing has decreased, the recovery of fish stocks remains too slow and economic targets have not been fully met.
Predicted economic gains failed to materialise due to high energy prices and geopolitical developments according to the commission. It also noted that the primary obstacle is not the regulation itself but rather the inconsistent implementation and enforcement by individual member states.
These findings will serve as a basis for the 2040 vision for fisheries and aquaculture, which is a 15-year strategic framework intended to guide policy. The commission stated the report will also influence its external fisheries actions to maintain sustainability within international engagement.
Real trade value for fishery and aquaculture products in the European Union increased by 18 per cent between 2015 and 2024. Despite this growth, the commission noted that the fishing sector continues to struggle with ageing vessels and rising operational costs.
While the proportion of stocks fished at sustainable levels rose from 50 per cent in 2014 to 63 per cent in 2022, recovery has not matched expectations according to the commission. Small-scale fishers in particular face difficulties in securing access to various fishing opportunities.
The commission found that the contribution of the regulation to food security has been moderate because domestic production has remained static or declined. It mentioned that aquaculture within the European Union is profitable but has failed to reach the production growth levels that its potential might allow.
The commission said the landing obligation, “has not led to the expected level of improvements in fishing practices or better selectivity,” due to poor implementation.
It noted that despite the rule, discarding of unwanted catches is still occurring within fisheries.
Regionalisation has moved decision-making toward a system of co-management involving regional authorities and various stakeholders. While the commission found this framework effective for tailoring measures, it noted that adopting these measures can be a slow process.
Following the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, management for several northern sea basin stocks moved to a shared-stock framework. The commission stated the current regulation provides the necessary legal basis to function within this adjusted context.
Stricter monitoring and enforcement are described by the commission as essential for ensuring accurate data and fair competition among fishers.
It explained that the success of efforts to reduce bureaucracy through digitalisation depends heavily on consistent delivery by member states.