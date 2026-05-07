Decade of EU fisheries policy shows mixed results for stocks

The European Commission has released an evaluation concerning the Common Fisheries Policy regulation between 2014 and 2024. This report indicated that while overfishing has decreased, the recovery of fish stocks remains too slow and economic targets have not been fully met.

Predicted economic gains failed to materialise due to high energy prices and geopolitical developments according to the commission. It also noted that the primary obstacle is not the regulation itself but rather the inconsistent implementation and enforcement by individual member states.

These findings will serve as a basis for the 2040 vision for fisheries and aquaculture, which is a 15-year strategic framework intended to guide policy. The commission stated the report will also influence its external fisheries actions to maintain sustainability within international engagement.