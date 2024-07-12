Danish fishing association implements catch monitoring program using cameras

The Danish Pelagic Producer Organisation (DPPO) has begun implementing fully documented fishing on all vessels operated by its members. The DPPO reports that, as of early July 2024, more than half of all Danish catches have been recorded using cameras and surveillance sensors.
The association said all collected data are sent directly to Danish control authorities. This approach helps ensure transparency in the industry and generate valuable data for research and better management. Among others, the initiative aims to help reduce occurrences of by-catch.
All fishing-related activities on board each DPPO member vessel are documented using a combination of GPS, CCTV cameras, and AI sensors installed on the vessel. The sensor systems and data infrastructure make it possible to provide relevant data for use in science and management. The DPPO said that, at the same time, the new data will allow vessels' crews to document compliance with all relevant fishing regulations.
The launch of the program was just one of the 19 expert recommendations on the future of fisheries, which the Danish Fisheries Commission published in December 2023. The commission placed particular emphasis on the fact that the initiative will be able to ensure the sustainable utilisation of fisheries and minimise negative effects on ecosystems, including unwanted by-catch of fish, birds, and marine mammals and any undesirable impact on seabed habitats and organisms.
DPPO is responsible for the operation and data storage of the system in collaboration with experts at US-based Integrated Monitoring. All video and data are made directly available to the Danish authorities and scientific partners.