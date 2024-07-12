Danish fishing association implements catch monitoring program using cameras

All fishing-related activities on board each DPPO member vessel are documented using a combination of GPS, CCTV cameras, and AI sensors installed on the vessel. The sensor systems and data infrastructure make it possible to provide relevant data for use in science and management. The DPPO said that, at the same time, the new data will allow vessels' crews to document compliance with all relevant fishing regulations.

The launch of the program was just one of the 19 expert recommendations on the future of fisheries, which the Danish Fisheries Commission published in December 2023. The commission placed particular emphasis on the fact that the initiative will be able to ensure the sustainable utilisation of fisheries and minimise negative effects on ecosystems, including unwanted by-catch of fish, birds, and marine mammals and any undesirable impact on seabed habitats and organisms.