Court annuls EU fisheries agreement with Morocco

The EU-Morocco agreements have played a crucial role in ensuring the sustainable, science-based management of fish stocks. These fisheries have been vital in supplying millions of healthy, affordable meals daily to regions with the greatest need.

While Europêche respects the court’s decision, the sector is deeply disappointed that this ruling halts effectively managed fishing operations that meet EU sustainability standards in this key part of West African waters. Losing access to such essential fishing grounds is very worrisome for the sector, especially giving the shrinking fishing opportunities and diminishing fishing grounds accessible to the EU fleet.