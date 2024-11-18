China releases Taiwanese boat skipper following four-month detention for alleged illegal fishing
Authorities in China have released a Taiwanese boat captain who was detained for alleged illegal fishing in waters claimed by Beijing, the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (TCGA) confirmed to AFP late last week.
The Taiwanese-registered fishing vessel Da Jin Man 88 and its five-strong crew were apprehended by the China Coast Guard near the Kinmen Islands in July of this year for their supposed violation of a seasonal fishing ban enforced by Beijing.
Chinese authorities released four of the crew in August, whereas the captain and the vessel were freed only on Friday, November 15, after Taiwanese officials paid fines totalling approximately CNY210,000 (US$29,000), according to Taiwanese local media.
The freed Da Jin Man 88 departed the Chinese city of Quanzhou at 14:00 local time on Friday and sailed to Taiwan's Penghu archipelago with TCGA vessels providing escort. The fishing vessel arrived there shortly after 00:00 on Saturday, November 16.
The Kinmen Islands are located just a few kilometres off the coast of mainland China. Taipei, however, claims that the islands are within its jurisdiction.