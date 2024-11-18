China releases Taiwanese boat skipper following four-month detention for alleged illegal fishing

The Taiwanese-registered fishing vessel Da Jin Man 88 and its five-strong crew were apprehended by the China Coast Guard near the Kinmen Islands in July of this year for their supposed violation of a seasonal fishing ban enforced by Beijing.

Chinese authorities released four of the crew in August, whereas the captain and the vessel were freed only on Friday, November 15, after Taiwanese officials paid fines totalling approximately CNY210,000 (US$29,000), according to Taiwanese local media.