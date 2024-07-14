Canada earmarks CA$1.2 million for Atlantic salmon restoration

Gudie Hutchings, Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, has confirmed that CA$1.2 million (US$900,000) in funding will be made available through the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund (AERF), to support the restoration of wild Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The funding is going towards the Environment Resources Management Association (ERMA) – Exploits River Atlantic Salmon Collaborative Watershed Restoration Approach. A collaboration between ERMA and Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador (MUNL), the project will investigate strategies to improve the productivity of wild Atlantic salmon in the province, by focusing on the species’ spawning areas and food resources, and supporting watershed-specific restoration plans.