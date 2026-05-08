Australian Border Force interdicts two foreign illegal fishing vessels off Northern Territory

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has taken swift action against two foreign fishing vessels (FFV) detected operating illegally in waters north of Cape Wessel in the Northern Territory on May 1.

The FFVs were detected during maritime surveillance by the Royal Australian Navy Evolved Cape-class patrol boat HMAS Cape Woolamai. Officers boarded both vessels, confirming that both were operating without authorisation in Australian waters.

Evidence of potential fisheries offences was located on board. The ABF said the vessels were intercepted before any marine life was caught.