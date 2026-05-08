Australian Border Force interdicts two foreign illegal fishing vessels off Northern Territory

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has taken swift action against two foreign fishing vessels (FFV) detected operating illegally in waters north of Cape Wessel in the Northern Territory on May 1.
The FFVs were detected during maritime surveillance by the Royal Australian Navy Evolved Cape-class patrol boat HMAS Cape Woolamai. Officers boarded both vessels, confirming that both were operating without authorisation in Australian waters.
Evidence of potential fisheries offences was located on board. The ABF said the vessels were intercepted before any marine life was caught.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF made the decision to apprehend both vessels and crew, who will be transported to Darwin, where they will be subject to further investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The two vessels will be disposed of in accordance with Australian law and relevant environmental and biosecurity guidelines.
Members of the public, including commercial fishers and coastal communities, are encouraged to report suspicious maritime activity, including unfamiliar vessels, unusual fishing behaviour or foreign boats operating close to shore. Information can be reported to Border Watch on 1800 009 623 or online at www.abf.gov.au/borderwatch.