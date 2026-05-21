Australian Border Force intercepts suspected illegal foreign fishing vessel in Torres Strait

The Australian Border Force has intercepted a foreign vessel suspected of illegal fishing in the Torres Strait as part of ongoing efforts to protect Far North Queensland waters and communities.
On Monday, May 18, the ABF patrol vessel ABFC Storm Bay intercepted the vessel near Prince of Wales Island.
ABF officers boarded the vessel and identified evidence of suspected fisheries offences, including 60 kg of salt, used to preserve catch, and fishing equipment. The vessel was intercepted before any marine life was caught.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF officers seized the vessel and apprehended the crew.
The crew will be transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA in relation to suspected offences against the Torres Strait Fisheries Act 1984. The vessel has meanwhile been disposed of in accordance with Australian law and relevant environmental and biosecurity guidelines.
The interception forms part of Operation Broadstaff, an ABF-led multi‑agency operation targeting illegal foreign fishing in the Torres Strait and Far North Queensland.
Since January 1 of this year, the ABF has intercepted 23 foreign fishing vessels in waters off northern Queensland and the Torres Strait. Thirteen of those vessels have now been destroyed.