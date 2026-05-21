Australian Border Force intercepts suspected illegal foreign fishing vessel in Torres Strait

The Australian Border Force has intercepted a foreign vessel suspected of illegal fishing in the Torres Strait as part of ongoing efforts to protect Far North Queensland waters and communities.

On Monday, May 18, the ABF patrol vessel ABFC Storm Bay intercepted the vessel near Prince of Wales Island.

ABF officers boarded the vessel and identified evidence of suspected fisheries offences, including 60 kg of salt, used to preserve catch, and fishing equipment. The vessel was intercepted before any marine life was caught.