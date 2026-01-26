Australian Border Force deploys aerial drones to curb illegal fishing in Kimberley Marine Park

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has deployed remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) to support to help combat illegal foreign fishing in Kimberley Marine Park in Western Australia.

The ABF said the addition of RPAS will enhance surveillance capabilities as they provide greater range across patrol areas that are difficult or dangerous to access by traditional methods due to thick vegetation such as mangroves, fast moving or shallow water such as tidal creeks, and predatory animals such as crocodiles.

Operating with advanced optics and sensors, the drones can be flown by both day and night, providing real-time vision to help ABF officers identify illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activity, abandoned camps, and equipment hiding spots.