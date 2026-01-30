Australian authorities to destroy foreign fishing vessel seized off Northern Territory

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers have intercepted and will destroy a foreign fishing vessel allegedly operating in waters near Gove in the Northern Territory, as part of continuing efforts to protect Australia's maritime borders and ensure the sustainability of the country's marine resources.
On Thursday, January 29, officers onboard the ABF patrol boat ABFC Cape Byron boarded an Indonesian vessel after receiving reports of suspicious activity from the NT's Yirralka Rangers.
Authorities identified evidence of illegal fishing activity during the boarding, and in consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), it was determined that apprehension was the appropriate enforcement action.
Authorities seized five kilograms of catch, four shark fins, 400 kilograms of salt used to preserve catch, and an assortment of fishing equipment.
The vessel will be safely destroyed in accordance with Australian law and the crew brought to Darwin for investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The seizure was conducted under Operation Lunar, the ABF-led multi-agency operation in the Northern Territory established in December 2024 to target an increase in illegal foreign fishing vessels being detected in the area.