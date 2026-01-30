Australian authorities to destroy foreign fishing vessel seized off Northern Territory

​​​Australian Border Force (ABF) officers have intercepted and will destroy a foreign fishing vessel allegedly operating in waters near Gove in the Northern Territory, as part of continuing efforts to protect Australia's maritime borders and ensure the sustainability of the country's marine resources.

On Thursday, January 29, officers onboard the ABF patrol boat ABFC Cape Byron boarded an Indonesian vessel after receiving reports of suspicious activity from the NT's Yirralka Rangers.

Authorities identified evidence of illegal fishing activity during the boarding, and in consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), it was determined that apprehension was the appropriate enforcement action.