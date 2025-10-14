Australian authorities seize and destroy seven foreign fishing vessels

The ABF said all vessels have been safely destroyed in accordance with Australian law and the crews brought to Darwin for investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

The vessels were seized following seven successful interdictions by the ABF in the Timor Sea, Western Australia (Kimberley Marine Park), and Northern Territory (Port Essington, Junction Bay, West Arnhem) waters between September 15 and October 7, 2025.

The seven suspect vessels have all been identified as originating from Indonesia.

Anyone with information about suspicious activities is urged to contact www.borderwatch.gov.au.