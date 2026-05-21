Australian authorities apprehend foreign nationals for suspected illegal fishing in Northern Territory waters

The crew will be transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA in relation to suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

The suspect vessel has been disposed of in accordance with Australian law and relevant environmental and biosecurity guidelines.

The recent interception forms part of Operation Lunar, an ABF-led multi‑agency operation targeting illegal foreign fishing in waters off the Northern Territory.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity which may impact the security of Australia's borders is urged to report to Border Watch.