Australian authorities apprehend foreign nationals for suspected illegal fishing in Northern Territory waters

The Australian Border Force (ABF) recently intercepted a foreign vessel suspected of illegal fishing in waters off Croker Island in the Northern Territory.
On Monday, May 18, officers from the ABF Cape-class patrol boat ABFC Cape Byron boarded the suspect vessel and located 120kg of salt, used to preserve catch, and fishing equipment.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), ABF officers seized the vessel and apprehended the crew.
The crew will be transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA in relation to suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The suspect vessel has been disposed of in accordance with Australian law and relevant environmental and biosecurity guidelines.
The recent interception forms part of Operation Lunar, an ABF-led multi‑agency operation targeting illegal foreign fishing in waters off the Northern Territory.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity which may impact the security of Australia's borders is urged to report to Border Watch.