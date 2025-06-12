Australia to boost Pacific aerial surveillance to combat illegal fishing

Australia plans to significantly boost surveillance of Pacific Islands territorial waters, spending AU$477 million ($310.7 million) on aerial patrols for illegal fishing fleets, tender documents viewed by Reuters show, as China takes steps towards sending its coast guard to the region.

Australia's left-wing globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Fiji on Friday, the Fiji Times newspaper reported, after the government of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka last week approved a maritime security agreement that will see Australia fund a patrol boat for Fiji.