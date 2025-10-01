Australia, Indonesia wrap up maritime security operation

Australian and Indonesian authorities have jointly patrolled 24,000 square nautical miles of ocean to the north of Australia during a week-long operation to combat illegal maritime activity in the region.

Operation Jawline Arafura ran from September 20 to 25, 2025, and was conducted along Indonesia and Australia's shared maritime border by the Australian Border Force (ABF), the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), and the Directorate General of Surveillance of Marine and Fisheries Resources of the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.