Aquaculture group warns of structural bias in EU fisheries policy evaluation

The Federation of European Aquaculture Producers has warned that the European Commission's evaluation of the Common Fisheries Policy contains structural biases against the fish farming sector.

Published on April 30, the commission's assessment reportedly overlooks aquaculture and fails to address stagnating production across the European Union.

According to the trade federation, voluntary co-operation tools have failed to prevent a decline in EU self-sufficiency for fishery and aquaculture products, which fell from 46.1 per cent to 38.1 per cent over the past decade. For the five most consumed species, this self-sufficiency rate stands at only 12 per cent.