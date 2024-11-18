Agreement reached on EU quota of Svalbard cod for 2025 onwards
The European Commission (EC) and Norway have reached an agreement on a number of outstanding issues in the area of fisheries, including a quota of Svalbard cod to the European Union at the level of 2.8274 per cent of the total allowable catch (TAC) for the next and the following years. This will allow EU vessels to fish the quota – corresponding to 9,217 tonnes in 2025 – in both Svalbard and international waters.
The agreement is an outcome of the newly-established High-Level Dialogue at the initiative of President von der Leyen and Norwegian Prime Minister Støre.
The issue arose after the UK had left the EU and Norway’s subsequent decision to set a quota of Svalbard cod for the EU below the union’s historical fishing rights – thus affecting livelihood of fisheries communities in several member states.
The agreement has been confirmed through two letters between Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.
In the letters, the commission commits to supporting a proposal by Norway on a quota of redfish in international waters in the Norwegian Sea. This is to be adopted by the upcoming North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC), followed by EU regulations in 2025.
The EC said it stands ready to continue constructive cooperation with Norway based on the measures outlined in the two letters. This includes the use of the High-Level Dialogue that has proved valuable in finding a way forward on matters of shared concern.