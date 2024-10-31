AD Ports Group, Somali fisheries ministry to collaborate on maritime sector development
UAE port operator the AD Ports Group and the Somali Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on examining the possibility of jointly investing and developing Somalia's fisheries, ports, and maritime sectors.
The MOU calls for the exploration of potential collaborations in integrating fish ports and processing plants, developing a maritime monitoring centre and stations, upgrading port infrastructure, building integrated fishing ports, and establishing a technical vocational training school.
The collaboration will also consider ways to cooperate on the enforcement and implementation of maritime regulations, support the development of technology and infrastructure, and explore the potential provision of project management and other opportunities of mutual interest.
The AD Ports Group had earlier secured concessions in the ports, maritime, and logistics sectors in Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Angola, and Tanzania.
"By joining forces with [the] AD Ports Group, we are laying the groundwork for long-term growth and sustainability in our port infrastructure and fishing industries," said Ahmed Hassan Aden, Somali Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy. "This collaboration will not only enhance our capacity but also drive economic development and provide new opportunities for our communities reliant on the maritime economy."