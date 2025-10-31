11 Indonesians plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australian waters

Eleven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in three separate cases at Darwin Local Court earlier this month, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said recently.
The first matter arose from an incident on September 19, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Junction Bay, Northern Territory.
The ABF seized 800 kg of sea cucumber, 150 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch, and a quantity of fishing equipment.
The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA). The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law.
Four fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The master of the vessel was fined AU$3,000 (US$2,000) due to breaching a good behaviour undertaking arising from previous similar offending. On the current matter, he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment and received a AU$5,000 (US$3,300) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of five years.
One crewmember was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment due to breaching a good behaviour undertaking arising from previous similar offending. On the current matter, he was sentenced to 8 weeks imprisonment and received a AU$5,000 recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of five years.
The remaining two crew members each received AU$2,000 (US1,300) recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
The second matter arose from an incident on September 28 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally, also near Junction Bay, Northern Territory.
The ABF seized 350 kg of sea cucumber and a quantity of fishing equipment.
The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law.
Three fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991. The master of the vessel received a AU$3,000 recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
One crewmember was fined AU$3,000 due to breaching a good behaviour undertaking arising from previous similar offending. On the current matter, he was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment and received a AU$5,000 recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of five years.
The remaining crew member was released on a AU$2,000 recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
The third matter arose from an incident on September 15, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Cobourg Peninsula, Northern Territory.
The ABF seized 265 kg of sea cucumber, six kg of crab, and various fishing equipment.
The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law.
Four fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
All fishers were taken into custody to serve 10-day periods of imprisonment following execution of outstanding warrants for previous similar offending. On the current matters, they were each fined AU$7,000 (US$4,600).
All fines are payable within 28 days with potential terms of imprisonment in the event of default.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by the ABF and returned to Indonesia after having served their applicable periods of imprisonment.