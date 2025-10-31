11 Indonesians plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australian waters

Eleven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in three separate cases at Darwin Local Court earlier this month, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said recently.

The first matter arose from an incident on September 19, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Junction Bay, Northern Territory.

The ABF seized 800 kg of sea cucumber, 150 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch, and a quantity of fishing equipment.

The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA). The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law.