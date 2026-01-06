VESSEL REVIEW | Xinxiangli 55 & Xinxiangli 56 – Refrigerated transporters to support China's South Pacific fishing fleet

Significant hold capacities

Each vessel boasts four refrigerated compartments with three decks lined up from the bow to the stern. Cargo in these spaces can be kept in temperatures as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius, ensuring quality even during long transits. This temperature is ideal for maintaining the freshness of newly caught squid, tuna, and other pelagic species that can be consumed raw, which can then lead to higher profits.

This is an improvement over standard refrigerated transport vessels where the lowest possible temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius. Under such temperatures, the cellular structure of species can be adversely affected, resulting in tuna meat becoming loose after thawing and squid acquiring a rubbery taste. Catch in this condition may no longer be consumed raw and can instead only be processed for distribution as lower-value canned products.