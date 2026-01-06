VESSEL REVIEW | Xinxiangli 55 & Xinxiangli 56 – Refrigerated transporters to support China's South Pacific fishing fleet
China’s Zhejiang Xinxiangli International Shipping recently took delivery of two new fish transport vessels built locally by Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding.
Xinxiangli 55 (新翔利55) and Xinxiangli 56 were built as ultra-low temperature refrigerated transport vessels. Their primary function is to transport fish caught in distant fishing grounds back to China for further processing.
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 143.49 metres (470.77 feet), a beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a deadweight of 9,000, and a total refrigerated hold capacity of 11,600 cubic metres (410,000 cubic feet).
The main diesel engine on each vessel can deliver a speed of 14.5 knots and a range of more than 15,000 nautical miles.
Significant hold capacities
Each vessel boasts four refrigerated compartments with three decks lined up from the bow to the stern. Cargo in these spaces can be kept in temperatures as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius, ensuring quality even during long transits. This temperature is ideal for maintaining the freshness of newly caught squid, tuna, and other pelagic species that can be consumed raw, which can then lead to higher profits.
This is an improvement over standard refrigerated transport vessels where the lowest possible temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius. Under such temperatures, the cellular structure of species can be adversely affected, resulting in tuna meat becoming loose after thawing and squid acquiring a rubbery taste. Catch in this condition may no longer be consumed raw and can instead only be processed for distribution as lower-value canned products.
Carefully selected materials and equipment for hold spaces
The compartments have individual temperature control to enable various types of cargo with varying temperature thresholds to be transported simultaneously. Food-friendly materials were used for the floors while the ceilings are made from stainless steel to ensure stable cooling for extended periods.
Even the screws used in the compartments received anti-rust treatment, which then reduces the risk of coolant leaking into the same spaces where the fish are being kept.
Some of the excess heat from the engine is redirected to the cooling plants, which can then help reduce daily electricity consumption by as much as 300 kWh, according to Zhang Yiquan, Director of the Project Department at Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding.
Trial sailings of the vessels conducted in the South China Sea helped the project team gauge the performance of the entire refrigerated transport setup. The temperature was kept at minus 55 degrees Celsius for 28 consecutive days, and yet the temperature fluctuation did not exceed 0.5 degrees Celsius.
Fitted out for extended duration voyages
The accommodation on each vessel includes 54 berths. The crew will be working in shifts to ensure continuous catch handling during voyages of two to three months.
Xinxiangli 55 and Xinxiangli 56 were built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements. The vessels will be deployed in the South Pacific in support of China’s distant fishing fleet.