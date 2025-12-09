VESSEL REVIEW | Njord Kya – Njord Aquashipping's new wellboat fitted with continuous treatment facilities

The DNV-classed Njord Kya has an LOA of 79.3 metres (260 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), accommodation for 12 crewmembers, and a live transport capacity of 2,800 cubic metres (99,000 cubic feet), which is roughly the equivalent of 420 tonnes of fish.

The vessel is outfitted for continuous combination treatments with fresh water and delousing equipment. It is also rigged for gentle sorting in a vacuum, which is crucial for quality and fish welfare.