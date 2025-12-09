VESSEL REVIEW | Njord Kya – Njord Aquashipping's new wellboat fitted with continuous treatment facilities
Norwegian seafood company Njord Aquashipping recently took delivery of a new wellboat built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.
Named Njord Kya, the vessel is the second wellboat to be acquired by Njord Aquashipping. She will be deployed in Central Norway where she will be operated by Njord Aquashipping’s subsidiary Njord Kya.
Full delousing and sorting facilities
The DNV-classed Njord Kya has an LOA of 79.3 metres (260 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), accommodation for 12 crewmembers, and a live transport capacity of 2,800 cubic metres (99,000 cubic feet), which is roughly the equivalent of 420 tonnes of fish.
The vessel is outfitted for continuous combination treatments with fresh water and delousing equipment. It is also rigged for gentle sorting in a vacuum, which is crucial for quality and fish welfare.
Proven handling systems similar to those on the owner's earlier vessel
The circulation system on Njord Kya has a capacity of 17,600 cubic metres (622,000 cubic feet) per hour and includes an RSW system. The latter is equipped with a pressure filter system with backwashing and a Salsnes waste recycling system. There is also a medical injection system, and water quality data will be logged and stored online so that it is always available to the customer.
The fish handling solutions were supplied by Cflow, which had also supplied a similar setup for Njord Aquashipping’s earlier wellboat Njord Pioner.
The deck equipment includes three net cranes, one hose handling crane, and five five-ton capstans. Fish is hauled on board using two vacuum pumps while the sorting equipment consists of a smolt counter, Aquascan and Vaki fish counters, and a vacuum chamber.
The thermolicer can meanwhile delouse up to 320 tonnes of fish in one hour.
Hybrid propulsion for operation in sensitive waters
A 2,929kW (3,928hp) MGO main engine drives a 750kW thruster to deliver a service speed of 12 knots at full load displacement. The propulsion arrangement also includes 2,400kW, 1,600kW, 1800kW and 750kW generators and a 1,000kWh battery pack. The entire hybrid propulsion arrangement was provided by MAN.
Njord Kya will be operated in support of Måsøval Service under a time charter contract with a firm period of three years plus two two-year options.