VESSEL REVIEW | Huize Lengyun 15 – Refrigerated transport vessel to support China's distant water fisheries
Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Huize International Shipping recently took delivery of a new refrigerated fish transport vessel built by Ningbo Donghe Shipbuilding capable of operating over long distances. Classed by China Classification Society (CCS), Huize Lengyun 15 (汇泽冷运15; "Huize Cold Transport 15") is the first in a new series of vessels being built for the same owner.
Large capacity combined with high operating endurance
The newbuild has an LOA of 157.8 metres (517.7 feet), a beam of 23.2 metres (76.1 feet), a depth of 13.7 metres (44.9 feet), and a deadweight tonnage of 13,200. The propulsion system delivers a range of 10,800 nautical miles and a design speed of 18.2 knots.
The operating efficiency is enhanced thanks to a linear hull form that helps reduce wave resistance. The hull form also ensures that the vessel complies with CCS’ G-ECO (CD25) notation indicating alignment with sustainable, low-carbon, and circular development objectives.
Secondary resupply function
The temperature in the cargo holds is kept at –35 degrees Celsius. This helps preserve the quality of the transported catch up until it is offloaded at Zhoushan as well as other ports in China following long voyages. The cargo holds also feature systems for temperature monitoring, thus freeing up the crew to perform other vital onboard activities related to navigation.
When not transporting refrigerated catch, the vessel may also be used for resupply duties in support of fishing fleets. These include the transport of equipment and ship’s stores to fishing vessels that are deployed over long distances so that these will not need to return to port purely for replenishment.
Huize Lengyun 15 has since departed on its maiden operational voyage. The vessel will be used primarily for the cold transport of squid and various fish species caught off Peru, Argentina, Chile, and other South American countries.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Zhoushan Wanda Ship Design.