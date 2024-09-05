VESSEL REVIEW | Huize Lengyun 15 – Refrigerated transport vessel to support China's distant water fisheries

The temperature in the cargo holds is kept at –35 degrees Celsius. This helps preserve the quality of the transported catch up until it is offloaded at Zhoushan as well as other ports in China following long voyages. The cargo holds also feature systems for temperature monitoring, thus freeing up the crew to perform other vital onboard activities related to navigation.

When not transporting refrigerated catch, the vessel may also be used for resupply duties in support of fishing fleets. These include the transport of equipment and ship’s stores to fishing vessels that are deployed over long distances so that these will not need to return to port purely for replenishment.