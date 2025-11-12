VESSEL REVIEW | FSV Scotia – Trident Aqua Services' new bleeding boat to support salmon farming in Scotland

The vessel has two Brunvoll controllable-pitch propellers while Brunvoll bow and stern tunnel thrusters will provide additional lateral manoeuvrability. The main propellers are driven by two 1,000kW electric motors via a reduction gearbox, which can be optimised through variable rpm for efficiency across a range of power settings.

The steering system was supplied by Elmarin while the radar is from Furuno.

The FSV Group – prior to its merger with Aquaship and Intership to form Trident Aqua Services – had chosen the twin-screw configuration in combination with the two tunnel thrusters for the new workboat to enable it to satisfy the requirement to operate in shallow waters with strong currents.