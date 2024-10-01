VESSEL REVIEW | Caspian – Hybrid wellboat to operate in Northern Norway's remote fish farms

Comprehensive transport and handling capacities

The wellboat has a length of 79.9 metres (262 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a depth of 6.9 metres (23 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,964, accommodation for 10 crewmembers, and a total live transport capacity of 2,800 cubic metres (99,000 cubic feet) split between two wells.

Brønnbåt Nord took a proactive approach to this vessel design. The overall target for the shipowner and the designer is to reduce the vessel’s carbon footprint and ensure clean and careful handling of live fish resources, which is especially important when operating in exposed fish farm sites in areas with sensitive marine environments. To that end, a hybrid propulsion arrangement was selected.