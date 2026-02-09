VESSEL REVIEW | Baochang – Long-range catch transport to support China's distant fishing industry

The newbuild has an LOA of 114.95 metres (377.13 feet), a beam of 17 metres (56 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), a deadweight of 6,400, and a refrigerated hold with a total capacity of 7,100 cubic metres (250,000 cubic feet).

The hold can maintain temperatures of as low as negative 35 degrees Celsius to better preserve the quality of frozen seafood when sailing over long distances. This then ensures premium fish and other seafood can command better prices, especially when being sold to overseas markets such as in Europe and the United States.

The ship was also built to have strong wind resistance to permit navigation even under extreme conditions. This means she can access distant fishing grounds within a greater weather window, thus allowing her to sail on more round trips in a year to maximise the volume of transported catch.