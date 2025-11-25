VESSEL CONVERSION | Firda Eir – Norwegian platform supplier rebuilt for live fish transport duties

Norway’s Firda Seafood Group recently took delivery of a wellboat that had been converted from a platform supply vessel (PSV) originally built for operation in support of the offshore energy industry.

Firda Eir was originally built as the PSV Skandi Foula. She was initially planned to be scrapped but was renovated with advanced engineering and environmentally friendly technologies and converted at Norse Shipyard in Turkey to undertake transport of live fish, primarily trout.

“Firda Eir was converted at the request of the Firda Seafood Group through advanced engineering works, making her a rare example,” Aysu Hilal Girgin, Business Development Engineer at Norse Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “This conversion extended the vessel’s lifespan and ensured sustainable use, in addition to serving as an exemplary project in terms of circular economy. In this respect, the project is particularly interesting and notable within the maritime and seafood industries.”

Girgin said the design brief emphasised extending the vessel’s service life, ensuring operational sustainability, and meeting the specific requirements for seafood transport. Norse Shipyard therefore needed to plan and execute all necessary structural, mechanical, and system modifications to meet these objectives.

“Firda Eir operates along the Norwegian coast and in offshore areas for seafood transportation. Her daily duties include transporting fish, monitoring vessel systems, and coordinating operations to ensure safe and efficient handling of the cargo. She is also capable of fish grading, lice treatment, and smolt transfer, providing high flexibility for various tasks in the seafood industry.”