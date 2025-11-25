VESSEL CONVERSION | Firda Eir – Norwegian platform supplier rebuilt for live fish transport duties
Norway’s Firda Seafood Group recently took delivery of a wellboat that had been converted from a platform supply vessel (PSV) originally built for operation in support of the offshore energy industry.
Firda Eir was originally built as the PSV Skandi Foula. She was initially planned to be scrapped but was renovated with advanced engineering and environmentally friendly technologies and converted at Norse Shipyard in Turkey to undertake transport of live fish, primarily trout.
“Firda Eir was converted at the request of the Firda Seafood Group through advanced engineering works, making her a rare example,” Aysu Hilal Girgin, Business Development Engineer at Norse Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “This conversion extended the vessel’s lifespan and ensured sustainable use, in addition to serving as an exemplary project in terms of circular economy. In this respect, the project is particularly interesting and notable within the maritime and seafood industries.”
Girgin said the design brief emphasised extending the vessel’s service life, ensuring operational sustainability, and meeting the specific requirements for seafood transport. Norse Shipyard therefore needed to plan and execute all necessary structural, mechanical, and system modifications to meet these objectives.
“Firda Eir operates along the Norwegian coast and in offshore areas for seafood transportation. Her daily duties include transporting fish, monitoring vessel systems, and coordinating operations to ensure safe and efficient handling of the cargo. She is also capable of fish grading, lice treatment, and smolt transfer, providing high flexibility for various tasks in the seafood industry.”
Extended service life and increased carrying capacities
Girgin remarked that by transforming the decommissioned PSV into a wellboat, the project provided a sustainable and economically efficient solution, addressing the gap in safe and efficient seafood transport while extending the vessel’s own service life.
The 86.85- by-19.7-metre (284.9- by 64.6-foot) vessel has a fish hold capacity of 5,000 cubic metres (180,000 cubic feet) and is equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. The ship provides energy efficiency thanks to her 1,058kWh battery pack, while her dynamic positioning capability allows her to perform loading and unloading operations without being tied to farms.
She can also produce between 6,000 and 8,000 cubic metres (210,000 and 280,000 cubic feet) of freshwater in 24 hours, improving the living conditions of the fish being carried and enabling the treatment of potential diseases.
A diesel-electric propulsion system provides both propulsive and electrical power distribution for all onboard systems.
“The main engines, thrusters, and propulsion units were largely retained from the original PSV, with only necessary upgrades implemented due to the conversion,” said Girgin.
“In addition, a hybrid power solution is integrated via a 1,058kWh battery package, which enhances operational flexibility, supports peak load management, and reduces fuel consumption during low-demand operations. This combined setup ensures reliable operation for the vessel’s advanced live fish carrier (LFC) functions, including efficient fish tank circulation and versatile loading/unloading modes.”
Girgin said that while the system maintains conventional diesel-electric technology, its integration with the ship’s specialised LFC systems and hybrid power solution makes it particularly suited to the vessel’s unique operational requirements.
Automated systems for more streamlined operations
The vessel is equipped with an integrated automation system installed by Marine Control Services (MCS). This system has a high degree of redundancy and is capable of integrating around 2,000 signals from various ship systems. This includes control and monitoring of lights, pumps, valves, tank levels, power management, auxiliary generators, DP and azimuth control systems, as well as interfaces to GPS and maintenance systems.
Visualisation workstations are located in the wheelhouse and the engine control room, complemented by graphical alarm panels in the crew cabins, mess, and gymnasium. A dead-man system ensures the presence of staff in normally unattended areas like the engine room.
“A particularly interesting feature is the remote assistance capability from MCS’s shore office in Drammen, allowing secure, fast, and cost-effective support,” Girgin told Baird Maritime. “Overall, this setup provides a modern, highly integrated automation solution, enhancing operational safety, efficiency, and monitoring capabilities.”
Elkon supplied and integrated all main and distribution switchboards, motor starters, and console extensions, and Girgin said it accomplished all this while managing the complexities of fitting new systems into an existing hull.
“Their comprehensive scope, including engineering, documentation, installation, and site management ensured that all electrical systems were seamlessly adapted to the vessel’s unique layout and operational requirements, supporting reliable and efficient live fish handling throughout the conversion process.”
Comprehensive fish handling and processing setup
The vessel is equipped with Cflow systems for predictive and efficient live fish handling. These systems monitor factors that could cause stress and affect fish welfare, ensuring gentle treatment and high-quality transport.
“The deck is specifically equipped for live fish handling operations,” added Girgin “The vessel features a vacuum loading system and grading tables, allowing cleaner fish to be separated during transfer, with a capacity of 300 to 500 tonnes per hour. A manual grading table enables sorting of mature trout and salmon at 50 to 100 tonnes per hour.
“Additionally, the RSW system (two 2,500kW plants) and water circulation systems support cooling and heating of treatment water to maintain fish health. The DP system allows the vessel to load and unload at farms without mooring, ensuring safe and efficient operations.”
The deck is equipped with three cranes: one with a 30-metre (100-foot) reach for heavy lifting, one with a 22-metre (72-foot) reach for smooth and precise operations, and a third for strong performance in tough conditions. Together, they cover a wide range of lifting needs on deck.
“To ensure maximum safety, stability, and protection of the specialised live fish handling systems, Norse Shipyard has added a new, purpose-built deck,” said Girgin. “This deck not only provides a secure and structurally reinforced platform for the equipment but also facilitates seamless integration with the vessel’s existing systems, allowing for efficient operation, safe crew access, and reliable performance under all sea conditions.”
Adopting flexible design solutions
A reverse osmosis freshwater system supplied by Norwater is designed to ensure high-quality water for fish health and optimal operational conditions. The system is customised to fit the available deck space and supports the vessel’s advanced aquaculture operations, including delousing and smolt transfer.
“One of the biggest challenges in designing Firda Eir was integrating all the necessary equipment and systems for fish transport while ensuring an efficient and functional layout within the vessel,” Girgin told Baird Maritime. “This required careful planning to optimise space and maintain operational effectiveness.”
The vessel underwent a major revision of its electrical system, and both the automation and DP systems were completely replaced. In Girgin’s view, implementing these changes was a challenging process, as it required adapting to new systems while ensuring compatibility with existing operational standards.
Girgin said the conversion work itself also proved challenging, as Firda Eir was rebuilt from a PSV into a wellboat, which is more advanced than a PSV and equipped with specialised systems for fish health and water quality.
“Among the biggest challenges in this conversion was the need for more complex planning and production processes compared to typical ship modifications. Careful positioning on the slipway, as well as cutting and lengthening operations, were carried out to increase carrying capacity, while close coordination between departments ensured smooth management of structural changes, equipment installations, and unforeseen issues.
“Regular status meetings and daily monitoring allowed the project to progress efficiently, ultimately enabling the vessel to successfully complete HAT-SAT tests and be delivered for new voyages and tasks.”
Girgin added that Norse Shipyard successfully managed the entire conversion process, overseeing all operations from production planning to final delivery. The yard coordinated all suppliers, carefully monitored equipment delivery, installation, and integration, and ensured seamless communication between departments. Weekly reports kept the client informed, while the yard maintained flexibility to accommodate client requests.
“Through meticulous planning and reporting, Norse Shipyard ensured that the complex conversion process progressed smoothly, upheld high-quality standards, and delivered the vessel ready for advanced LFC operations.”
Girgin explained that designing and rebuilding Firda Eir provided valuable lessons that can be applied to future projects.
“The experience highlighted the importance of careful planning for equipment and system integration, particularly when converting existing vessels for new purposes,” she told Baird Maritime. “It also reinforced the need for flexible design solutions to accommodate structural modifications and ensure efficient use of space. These insights will help optimise future vessel conversions and newbuildings, improving both operational efficiency and project execution.”