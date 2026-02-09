VESSEL CONVERSION | Antarctic Enabler – Bulker rebuilt as drone carrying and warehousing vessel for Southern Ocean krill harvesting
Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill has commenced operations of a recently acquired drone carrying vessel that will also be used as a floating warehouse.
The 2006-built cargo ship Kallio, which Aker Qrill purchased from Finnish dry bulk company ESL Shipping in October 2025, has since been renamed Antarctic Enabler. The vessel will serve as a dedicated support platform for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.
The vessel has been outfitted to carry nine-metre (30-foot) drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimising harvesting efficiency.
Proven ice class platform now fitted with additional features
“She is based on a general cargo vessel with high ice class, adapted to operate months at sea and with a highly efficient crane system, increased crew capacity, garbage and bilge handling systems, and sufficient fuel capacity for both herself and other fishing vessels,” Sindre Skjong, Chief Projects and Operations Officer, at Aker Qrill, told Baird Maritime.
“She is also capable of sailing drone handling and operation with a dedicated workshop where several of the drones can be serviced at the same time.”
Skjong added that the vessel also boasts propulsion redundancy and is able to remain stationary without the main engine in operation.
The 159-metre (522-foot) vessel offers cargo capacity for nearly 10,000 tons of krill meal and substantial bunker capacity to refuel harvesting vessels during operations, eliminating operational downtime and maximising efficiency.
Other modifications include a hangar and a bridge control station for multiple search drones; expanded and modernised accommodation areas; renewed waste management systems; and safety and operational systems upgraded in compliance with Polar Code standards.
“She will stay long-term at sea during the fishing season, in close vicinity to fishing vessels, where she will operate as a floating meal storage and drone handling vessel,” said Skjong. “When our main support vessel Antarctic Provider arrives at the fishing area with fresh supplies, spare parts, on-signing crew and restocked fuel, she will take the products from Antarctic Enabler and re-deliver the fuel that she has on board for later bunkering of fishing vessels.”
Enhancing the owner's krill detection and transport capabilities
Antarctic Enabler’s main role is to serve as a receiving vessel when the fishing vessels need to offload their krill cargo, which will happen when they are at full capacity or simply due to convenience.
“In addition, she will be able to have drones in the water to operate as a second set of eyes for fishing vessels in locating the densest krill spots.”
The vessel is fitted by a Sulzer two-stroke main engine with a rated output of 9,750 kW (13,070 hp). This drives both an azimuthing retractable stern thruster and a Brunvoll 750kW bow thruster.
“There are very few vessels of this type that have a retractable azimuthing thruster,” said Skjong. “This means she can stay stationary without the main engine in operation, which makes her environmentally friendly.”
The vessel is also fitted with two Liebherr cranes mounted on longitudinal movable gantries for the safe and efficient handling of both krill cargo and drones.
The conversion on Antarctic Enabler was undertaken by Turkey's Norse Shipyard. Design work was provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design.
“It is always a challenge to have a vessel that can be adapted so it is able to [support] fishing vessels,” Skjong told Baird Maritime, referring to Antarctic Enabler’s ability to handle fuel, provisions, spare parts, packaging material, and cargo among other things.
Skjong added that the rebuild was undertaken in less time compared to typical conversions. This was because the vessel needed to be available at the same time as the few months out of a whole year when the fishing boats would be operating in the krill-rich areas of the Southern Ocean.
“We learned that once again, we can adapt an existing design to fit our needs,” said Skjong.