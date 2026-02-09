VESSEL CONVERSION | Antarctic Enabler – Bulker rebuilt as drone carrying and warehousing vessel for Southern Ocean krill harvesting

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill has commenced operations of a recently acquired drone carrying vessel that will also be used as a floating warehouse.

The 2006-built cargo ship Kallio, which Aker Qrill purchased from Finnish dry bulk company ESL Shipping in October 2025, has since been renamed Antarctic Enabler. The vessel will serve as a dedicated support platform for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.

The vessel has been outfitted to carry nine-metre (30-foot) drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimising harvesting efficiency.