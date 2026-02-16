Trident Aqua Services' newest wellboat enters service in Scotland

Norwegian aquaculture support company Trident Aqua Services has commenced operations of its newest battery hybrid wellboat in Scotland.
Delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in December 2025, the 93-metre wellboat Inter Alba has successfully completed her first work period, performing combined freshwater and FLS treatment.
Trident Aqua said that, with a well capacity of approximately 6,500 cubic metres, Inter Alba is currently the largest wellboat operating in Scotland.
Designed by Salt Ship Design, Inter Alba features a substantial battery package that Trident Aqua said can significantly reduce fuel consumption when used in combination with a heat recovery system and other efficiency-enhancing systems.
The vessel's fish handling system was delivered by MMC First Process.
It is also equipped with a freshwater production system capable of producing 15,000 cubic metres per day, thanks to a large-scale reverse osmosis plant supplied by Peter Taboada.
Equipped with high-capacity freshwater treatment, including FLS delousing systems supplied by Flatsetsund Engineering, Inter Alba will be able to perform gentle combinational treatment and thereby strengthen Mowi Scotland’s ability to manage challenges such as sea lice and pNeoparamoeba perurans, the parasite responsible for amoebic gill disease.
In addition, the vessel features a high-capacity filtration system capable of filtrating 52,800 cubic metres of water per hour, enabling efficient filtration and removal of sea lice and particulates.