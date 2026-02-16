Trident Aqua Services' newest wellboat enters service in Scotland

Norwegian aquaculture support company Trident Aqua Services has commenced operations of its newest battery hybrid wellboat in Scotland.

Delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in December 2025, the 93-metre wellboat Inter Alba has successfully completed her first work period, performing combined freshwater and FLS treatment.

Trident Aqua said that, with a well capacity of approximately 6,500 cubic metres, Inter Alba is currently the largest wellboat operating in Scotland.