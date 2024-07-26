Scottish fish farm support company acquires first wellboat

Scottish aquaculture services company Inverlussa Marine Services has acquired its first wellboat. As with other vessels in the company's fleet, the recent acquisition will be operated primarily in support of customers in the Scottish salmon sector.

Inverlussa Marine purchased the former Ronja Viking in June of this year. Following acquisition, the vessel was brought to Norwegian shipyard Aas Mekaniske Verksted to undergo modifications and upgrades. These included the enhancement of onboard systems, the incorporation of additional crew cabins, and the installation of a collapsible mast, while the well capacity of 1,050 cubic metres has been retained.