Russia's new foreign investment law to impact manufacturers of processed fish products

Foreign-controlled manufacturers of processed fish products in Russia will not be exempted from the provisions of a new foreign investment bill recently signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

The new law concerns foreign investments in organisations, "whose activities are of strategic importance for the defence and security of the state," the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) said on Tuesday, March 10. "It also applies to fisheries activities that ensure [Russia's] food security."

Rosrybolovstvo said foreign investor-controlled producers of fish products sell those products mainly abroad.

"This interferes with the stable operation of Russian enterprises for harvesting (catching) and deprives Russians of affordable fish products," the agency explained.