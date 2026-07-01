Norway's Nordic Halibut acquires local fish processor

Norwegian seafood company Nordic Halibut has entered into a share purchase agreement with fish processing specialist Pure Norwegian Seafood (PNS) for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in PNS.

PNS owns a processing facility based in Averøy, Møre og Romsdal. Nordic Halibut said the processing plant has a highly flexible production line that is adaptable to processing multiple species, with capacities for sanitary slaughtering as well as significant freezing capabilities.

Nordic Halibut currently has a commercial relationship with PNS under a customer agreement, and the acquisition will provide Nordic Halibut with full control over the processing facility and related operations.