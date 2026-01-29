Hilton Food sees higher salmon write-offs after US import curbs

Hilton Food on Thursday forecast significantly higher write-offs than previously indicated of its smoked salmon stock sold in the US after import restrictions on its Greek facility, which the group expects to persist at least into the first half of 2026.

The British meat and seafood supplier's shares fell as much as 7.39 per cent after the warning on the higher costs.

Hilton Food has faced major operational challenges, particularly at its seafood business Foppen, after the US restricted imports from its key Greek facility, prompting the group to switch to supplies from the Netherlands.

The company said it was maintaining caution on its 2026 outlook, citing the expected smoked salmon export restrictions, and inflationary pressures in its beef and white fish business.