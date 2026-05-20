Chinese yard to build four wellboats for Norwegian owner

Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles has been selected by Norway's Pelican Aqua Holding for the construction of four new wellboats in a series.

The contract awarded to CIMC Raffles also includes options for up to six additional wellboats from the same series. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled to commence in 2029.

The design work on the wellboats will be provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design.