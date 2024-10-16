Alaska's seafood industry posted US$1.8 billion losses in 2022–2023

NOAA Fisheries said this has resulted in more than 38,000 job losses nationwide and a US$4.3 billion loss in total US output (the total dollar value of all goods and services produced). The most affected states (including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and California) saw a combined loss of US$191 million in state and local tax revenues.

The 2023 downturn led concerned seafood industry members to request that NOAA Fisheries undertake an independent analysis. They wanted to see the data behind the pinch that fishermen, seafood workers, and communities were feeling.