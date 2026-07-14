Aker Biomarine posts $13.9m gross profit in Q2 2026

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker BioMarine has posted its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Aker BioMarine's Q2 2026 revenues reached US$57.9 million, an increase of five per cent year-on-year, while adjusted gross operating profit peaked at US$12.9 million, down four per cent from Q2 2025.

The company's human health ingredients segment delivered US$34.1 million in revenue, up 17 per cent YOY. Krill oil revenues continued their momentum, up 21 per cent YOY to US$31.5 million. Adjusted gross operating profit increased 14 per cent to US$15.9 million.