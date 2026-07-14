Aker Biomarine posts $13.9m gross profit in Q2 2026

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker BioMarine has posted its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Aker BioMarine's Q2 2026 revenues reached US$57.9 million, an increase of five per cent year-on-year, while adjusted gross operating profit peaked at US$12.9 million, down four per cent from Q2 2025.
The company's human health ingredients segment delivered US$34.1 million in revenue, up 17 per cent YOY. Krill oil revenues continued their momentum, up 21 per cent YOY to US$31.5 million. Adjusted gross operating profit increased 14 per cent to US$15.9 million.
Aker BioMarine said growth in these two segments was driven mainly by solid volumes, with price supported by product mix and a higher share of capsulated oil.
The consumer health products segment generated US$26.4 million in revenue, down six per cent YOY. Adjusted gross operating profit reached US$1.1 million, with lower revenues and gross profit weighing on margin.
Aker BioMarine expects that that the human health ingredients segment will see continued YOY growth and improved profits, supported by good underlying demand across multiple markets. In consumer health products, revenues are expected to return to modest growth.