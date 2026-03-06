Norway's seafood exports drop by two per cent YOY in February 2026

Norway exported seafood worth NOK13.8 billion (US$1.43 billion) in February 2026. This is a decrease of NOK262 million (US$27.1 million), or two per cent, compared with the same month last year.
"Lower supply of shellfish and wild-caught fish due to quota reductions, combined with a still unsettled world and trade barriers, are affecting the market, product flows and prices even more strongly than we have experienced before," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. "The start of this year has therefore been more demanding than last year."
In the first two months of the year, Norway exported seafood worth NOK28.5 billion (US$2.95 billion). This is a decrease of NOK777 million (US$80.4 million), or 2.7 per cent, compared with the same period in 2025.
While the export value measured in Norwegian kroner fell in February, there was an increase measured in both euros and dollars compared with the same month last year.
"When the krone appreciates, the export value measured in Norwegian kroner falls, Chramer explained. "Thus, we no longer have the positive currency effect that a weaker krone provides."
The amount of salmon exported increased in February, and at the same time, prices increased for mackerel, cod, saithe, trout and haddock. This had a positive impact on the export value, but not enough to compensate for the decline in volume for several wild-caught species.
"The export volume of fresh wild cod was the lowest for February since 2009, while the mackerel volume has more than halved compared to the same month last year," said Chramer. "This development is not only challenging for seafood exports, but has dramatic consequences for the onshore industry, which is now experiencing very tough economic times."
In February, Norway exported fish from aquaculture worth NOK9.96 billion (US$1.03 billion). This is an increase of NOK348 million (US$36 million) compared to the same month last year.
Aquaculture accounted for 72 per cent of total Norwegian seafood exports in February. Exports from fisheries fell 13 per cent, or NOK610 million (US$63 million), to NOK3.86 billion (US$400,000) in February.
The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in February were Poland, China, and the USA. China had the largest growth in value, with an increase in export value of NOK430 million (US$45 million), or 54 per cent, compared with the same month last year.
In February, China accounted for 8.9 per cent of the value of Norwegian seafood exports, compared with 5.7 per cent in the same month last year.
In the same month, Norway exported seafood worth NOK1 billion (US$100 million) to the United States. This is a decrease of NOK568 million (US$58.8 million), or 36 per cent, compared with the same month last year.
"Most of the decline is for fresh fillets of salmon, but several other species and products also fell considerably," said Chramer. "King crab, snow crab, frozen salmon fillets and fresh whole salmon experienced a sharp decline in exports to the US compared to last year."
Norway exported 97,463 tonnes of salmon worth NOK9.4 billion (US$970 million) in February. Export value increased by NOK458 million (US$47.4 million), or five per cent, compared with the same month last year.
Poland, China and France were the largest markets for Norwegian salmon in February.