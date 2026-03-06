Norway's seafood exports drop by two per cent YOY in February 2026

Norway exported seafood worth NOK13.8 billion (US$1.43 billion) in February 2026. This is a decrease of NOK262 million (US$27.1 million), or two per cent, compared with the same month last year.

"Lower supply of shellfish and wild-caught fish due to quota reductions, combined with a still unsettled world and trade barriers, are affecting the market, product flows and prices even more strongly than we have experienced before," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. "The start of this year has therefore been more demanding than last year."

In the first two months of the year, Norway exported seafood worth NOK28.5 billion (US$2.95 billion). This is a decrease of NOK777 million (US$80.4 million), or 2.7 per cent, compared with the same period in 2025.